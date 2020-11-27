Leon Ruff recently talked to TalkSPORT, where he opened up about his experience facing Sheamus and Aleister Black when he was brought to the main roster as an enhancement talent in WWE.

Leon Ruff revealed that he got his early jobs with WWE and he was committed to doing his best for the company at the time, although he was only going to be jobbing out on a regular basis at the time.

"When you’re in wrestling and you hear about who controls the match or the reason why a match is good… you can either be one of those wrestlers that’s popular and makes money or be one of those wrestlers who’s known as just being a really good wrestler, a really good worker. Of course you want to be famous and rich or whatever, but when I got into wrestling, I just wanted to make sure that whatever it is that I did, no one could ever say I half-did it. No, he always went out there and gave it 100 percent."

"So when I started getting these spots to help of Aleister.- you know, job out, do these quick matches – it wasn’t necessarily a one and done, it was an opportunity. What can I do to make the most out of it?"

Leon Ruff said that he believed that there were no small roles and so he wanted to get the most out of his time in WWE so that he would stand out as the talent that he was while performing for WWE.

"If I had to go under real quick or just sell or whatever, I wanted to make sure I get the most out of it because there are a lot of guys in wrestling who are way bigger than me that told me they would rather just do nothing than be on TV and just do that. That whole mindset of jobbing or being an enhancement is just a bad thing, but this is all part of the bigger picture. So I was very happy to come in and do my part. And I did well and it’s led to more."

"I always say there’s no small roles only small actors, but I was able to come in and do my job well and look where it’s led. I hope people take notice of that because I wanted to change the landscape of selling and being a quote-en-quote ‘jobber’ if that’s what they want to call it."

Although Leon Ruff was a 'jobber' early on in his WWE career facing Sheamus and Aleister Black, he proved himself and now is the WWE NXT North American Champion.