Leon Ruff reveals he thought WWE's offer was a prank 

Leon Ruff has been one of the major breakout stars over the last year in WWE. However, he did not really get his true breakout performance in the company until last week's episode of WWE NXT. On WWE NXT, Leon Ruff was able to defeat Johnny Gargano in a sudden shock and win the NXT North American Championship.

"Everybody thinks that I'm a joke, so here's the punchline. I'll face the BOTH of them."@LEONRUFF_ is a FIGHTING Champion. #WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/sqdHnyyDXF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 19, 2020

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Wrestling Inc), Leon Ruff talked about his experience surrounding coming to WWE. He opened up on the experience and admitted that when he was first contacted to appear on WWE RAW, he thought that someone was playing a prank on him.

Leon Ruff on getting to come to WWE

Leon Ruff revealed that when he was first invited to come and be a part of WWE RAW, he thought it was a prank. Ruff had watched RAW later in his life and had fallen in love with it. He said that he could not believe that he was actually going to be a part of RAW.

Before his NXT run, Leon Ruff was also used on the main roster, including on WWE RAW at different points.

"When I got that first call, it was unbelievable. I thought it was a prank at first. Monday Night RAW was a brand I couldn't watch growing up because we had a bedtime, and it came on too late. So when I finally started watching RAW, it was a new world to me. To not being able to watch it as a kid, and now I'm going to be featured on Monday Night RAW? It was something I couldn't believe was happening to me."

Leon Ruff is in the middle of a special run at the moment as he was even able to defeat Johnny Gargano in the rematch for the title, in what is being considered a major upset.

For the moment, it appears that WWE has put their faith in Leon Ruff and have backed him to be one of the top names on the Black-and-Yellow brand for the near future.