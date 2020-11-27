Leon Ruff reveals his backstage interaction with Jeff Hardy in WWE

Leon Ruff was recently interviewed by TalkSPORT, where he talked about his experiences in WWE so far. One of the things that he opened up on was his experience in backstage of WWE and what the backstage area was really like.

Leon Ruff on his experience backstage in WWE

Leon Ruff talked about his experiences backstage in WWE and how he kept his head down. However, he found that WWE Superstars were friendly and Jeff Hardy even went out of his way to talk to him and compliment him.

"I don’t like to get in trouble, so I come to work, keep my head down and do my job. I have been a fan of a lot of these guys for a very long time and I do want to introduce myself, but I don’t want to stutter or make awkward eye-contact and come off as weird [laughs]."

"So I just did the match and stayed to myself, but it was nothing but kind words when I came to the back. Jeff Hardy was walking up the stairs in front of me and I wasn’t going to say anything, I was going to let him do his thing. But he stopped, turned around, fist bumped me and told me how much of a great job I did against Sheamus."

Leon Ruff went on to say that his opponent for the night, Sheamus also complimented him for how he had done in the match they had.

"Sheamus himself told me how great I did and how he enjoyed the match. And he introduced me to Cesaro which was really cool. A lot of guys, even if I just say hey or what’s up, they always give me a fist bump and tell me good job."

"And that’s really cool because they don’t have to. But, the fact that they not only acknowledge me but the hard work that I’m doing is what’s really cool."

Leon Ruff has seemingly gotten really positive reviews backstage during his time working on both the WWE main roster and NXT, as a result of which he became Champion.