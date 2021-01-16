"Less impact as anybody I can recall" - Jim Ross on the WWE Hall of Famer who failed to impress him

Jim Ross has given his opinion that Drew Carey struggled to make an impact when he made a cameo appearance in WWE.

The 2001 WWE Royal Rumble featured a spot where Carey – an American actor and comedian – eliminated himself after a confrontation with Kane. Carey also participated in a segment with Vince McMahon earlier in the night.

This week’s Grilling JR podcast focused on the 2001 WWE Royal Rumble event. Discussing Carey’s elimination, Ross made it clear that he was not a fan of that moment in the match.

“He probably had as less impact from a guest star as anybody I can recall off the top of my head. He was hot on television. I don’t know if that was what he was doing – The Price is Right or not, I don’t remember – but he was getting a lot of media stretch. The reason Drew Carey was on this card was to get outside pro wrestling media exposure.”

Ross added that Carey was a nice guy but he felt that the television personality only appeared in WWE for a payday and self-promotion.

Drew Carey’s WWE legacy

Drew Carey lasted three minutes in the 2001 WWE Royal Rumble

Although his WWE appearance was only brief, Drew Carey became a WWE Hall of Famer in 2011. The man that Carey had an altercation with, Kane, inducted the comedian into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The majority of WWE Hall of Famers have had legendary careers in the wrestling business. However, the celebrity wing also allows non-wrestlers to receive inductions. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump are among the other high-profile names who have been inducted as part of the celebrity wing.

