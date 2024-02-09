"LET EM FIGHT", "The Rock about to play the Game" - WWE fans think Triple H is returning from retirement for one match

Triple H and The Rock had an encounter at the WrestleMania 40 press event that left fans wanting more from both of them. While it remains unlikely that such a match will ever happen due to the danger it poses to the health of The Game, fans desperately want to see him back in the ring to face The Rock.

Triple H retired from active competition on March 25, 2022, on First Take, and then, on the second night of WrestleMania 38, left his boots in the ring. He said that he was at peace with his forced retirement later as well, but now fans want him to return to the ring for one last match that they may never get to see.

The Game had suffered from heart failure, and an ICD was implanted in his chest, with the star unable to compete anymore in the ring.

Things were fiery at the WrestleMania 40 Press Event, with The Rock furious that Cody Rhodes had the temerity to choose Roman Reigns as his opponent when The Rock had already declared his intentions to face him. The legendary WWE star not only slapped Rhodes but took it one step further, threatening Triple H backstage as well, asking him to fix it.

He went on to say that unless The Game fixed it, he'd fix it himself.

The WWE creative head was not at all happy with any of it, and his expression showed exactly that, with a lot of fans picking up on it. To them, this signified that he may want to return for one last match to face The Rock.

Unfortunately, given his health issues, this is extremely unlikely to happen at this moment. However, that didn't stop fans from speculating that he would return.

Some other fans acknowledged that it would be difficult for Triple H to return due to his health, but at the same time, they were heartbroken at the prospect of what could have been.

The Rock vs Triple H was a match promised a long time ago

The Rock and The Game are certainly no strangers to each other. The two were reminiscing on the first-ever SmackDown that had ever aired, but they did talk about how they could face each other at any WrestleMania.

The Rock said that he was ready to face him in any WrestleMania, and Triple H had asked him to name the time and place, with the promo getting heated.

At this time, there does not seem to be any possibility of a match between them, but fans clearly still want it.

