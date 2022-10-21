WWE veteran Jim Cornette has heavily criticized the company for naming AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's stable, The O.C., after Bullet Club.

The Phenomenal One was the leader of the popular faction during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Good Brothers were also part of the group, and they recently returned on RAW last week to reunite with AJ Styles. All three stars are involved in an angle with The Judgment Day, which includes Finn Balor, the co-founder of Bullet Club.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette questioned WWE for referring to Styles, Gallows and Anderson as The Original Club, as it might not appeal to the average viewer.

"Here comes AJ Styles and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Original Club. Let it go... The club is over, and I'm not talking about over popular I'm talking about over done with, who gives a sh*t? To a modern WWE audience, what does The Original Club mean? ... They're trying to refer to something that got over and as AEW has proven to the WWE by this point, that a wrestling promotion cannot exist or subsist just on the amount of Japanese wrestling fans that there are in the United States of America," said Cornette. (1:01:33-1:03:05)

Jim Cornette thinks WWE should've come up with a different name for The O.C.

Although the trio recently reunited on RAW, they were first put together back in 2016 as The Club. They became The O.C. several years ago, and they're referred to as "the only club that matters."

Jim Cornette feels that it would've been better if the higher ups came up with an entirely new name for the stable instead of The O.C.

"Instead of doing their own f*****g thing, in the biggest promotion in the world that dwarfs New Japan by multiple times, they still want to be The Original Club and do Hall and Nash's f*****g [nWo] Wolfpac Two Sweet bulls**t... Why hamstring yourself with a f*****g name The Original Club that nobody in today's modern day and age that wasn't watching The Bullet Club seven years ago understands a s**t to begin with?" (1:03:15-1:04:28)

The O.C. is currently scheduled to take on The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently competed on NXT, where they joined forces with Cameron Grimes.

Are excited to see The O.C. back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes