"Let Lashley do something to the kid" - Veteran unhappy with how WWE used Goldberg's son on RAW

During the latest Legion of RAW episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo revealed his main problem with the opening segment of this week's RAW, which featured Goldberg and Bobby Lashley.

The WWE veteran felt the company missed a trick by not drawing enough heat on Bobby Lashley.

MVP addressed Goldberg's son (Gage) during his promo and, along with Lashley, attempted to threaten the 15-year-old near ringside. The segment ended with MVP getting laid out with Goldberg's spear.

Russo felt that WWE should have allowed Lashley to do something to the kid. The former WWE head writer bluntly stated that fans didn't care about MVP's promo and that Lashley getting physical with Goldberg's son would have been more impactful.

Russo added that the angle didn't achieve much in terms of the storyline and termed it a "big bag of nothing."

"They watch our show, but this is a family show, so I'll clean this up. They do everything but backwards. Let Lashley get heat on the kid. Let Lashley do something to the kid. What they did here like nobody cares," stated Russo.

"Like MVP is cutting promo. We don't care about MVP. We're cutting a promo on the kid. And then comes Goldberg, and of course, Goldberg spears you. That's not drama, bro. Nothing happened there. Nothing. It was a big bag of nothing, bro!

He's a good looking kid: Vince Russo on Goldberg's son

Russo added that Goldberg's son looked good, and it would not have hurt for him to take a good old "pie face" or a slap.

"He's a good looking kid! What about a slap in the face? What about the old pie face? Something, bro!" added Russo.

Goldberg's son has grown tremendously since the last time we saw him on WWE TV. The promotion sees money in his involvement in the SummerSlam feud for the world title.

What are your thoughts? Should WWE have let Bobby Lashley do more with Goldberg's son during the RAW segment?

