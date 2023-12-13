"Let's do it again" – Gunther's former WWE opponent open to a rematch (Exclusive)

Gunther has been one of WWE's most dominant superstars over the last 18 months. In an exclusive interview, Braun Strowman gave his thoughts on the possibility of facing The Ring General again.

On January 13, Gunther defeated Strowman in a 17-minute match on SmackDown to retain the Intercontinental Championship. While the Austrian still holds the title, The Monster of All Monsters has not wrestled since May 1 due to a neck injury.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman expressed an interest in renewing his rivalry with the RAW star:

"Oh, let's do it again. I had an awesome one with him earlier this year. January, it was. Another guy that's been able to push me to my limits and been one of four, maybe five humans that have ever put my shoulders to the mat for three. Got lucky, caught me with that powerbomb off the top rope. I'd love to run that one back." [1:07 – 1:27]

Watch the video above to hear Strowman discuss whether a match between himself and The Undertaker is a realistic possibility.

Braun Strowman reacts to Gunther's title dominance

On September 8, Gunther broke The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record reign as Intercontinental Champion. At the time of writing, his tenure with the title has now reached 551 days.

Braun Strowman thinks the storyline will lead to a huge breakout moment for whichever superstar dethrones the Imperium leader:

"Gunther's IC reign right now is one for the ages. What he's doing for that title, and elevating that title, is unbelievable. Whoever takes it off of him is gonna be cemented in history for what he's done with it." [1:27 – 1:40]

The 36-year-old's most recent televised title defense came against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman challenge for the Intercontinental Championship again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the home to WWE programming in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.