"Let's give it to them" - Superstar talks about possible match against Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania [Exclusive]

Finn Balor might have a chance to compete at WrestleMania this year. With a huge card set for the show over two nights, the WWE NXT Championship might find itself defended on the grandest stage of them all. Karrion Kross is more than ready for this possibility.

This week's episode of WWE NXT will feature Kross in a brutal match against Santos Escobar. Although the NXT Cruiserweight Championship is not on the line, the No Disqualification Match will likely feature a lot of violence. Plus, if Escobar opts out of the match, he will be stripped of the title. Win or lose, Kross has his sights set on NXT's biggest prize.

Kross was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino, where he discussed various topics, including a potential match with Finn Balor. This bout has been talked about for a long time, and WrestleMania 37 could be the perfect stage for this encounter.

"That would mean everything. That would be a great cherry on top of everything that I've been through and everything that I've done. All the years that I've put in this business, to be able to go to WrestleMania and compete against Balor for that belt, that would be absolutely perfect. I remember seeing the photos that people were creating photos with the WrestleMania background for a couple months now. I don't know if that was the initial inspiration but the fans are asking for something. Let's be people pleasers. Let's give it to them."

In many ways, the story writes itself. Last year, Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship right after he won it due to an injury. He could reclaim the title he never lost at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Karrion Kross on coming back to face Finn Balor in NXT

Karrion Kross in NXT

Kross had to leave WWE NXT the week that he won the NXT title. He defeated Keith Lee for the WWE NXT Championship, but he suffered an injury during the match. Finn Balor went on to win the vacant title, and he has reigned supreme ever since.

Now that he's back, Kross has promised that a potentially dynamic feud with Balor is coming soon.

"I've been waiting for the perfect time. And that is obviously, pun intended. I've been waiting for the perfect time to do that. I get hit up every single day by fans who have been waiting to see that matchup. It's always flattering to read that people are still interested to see that with so many things that are continuously changing and with the best performers in the world in WWE, the attention is still on me getting back that title that I never truly lost. It's going to happen. I just got to take care of this one piece of business, and I can guarantee you, we are going to get back to that."

Whether Karrion Kross and Finn Balor will end up facing each other at WrestleMania remains to be seen. But if they do, it would make for an epic encounter on WWE's biggest stage.