"Let's go!" Ludwig Kaiser shares which team he is rooting for in the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has just begun, and Ludwig Kaiser has shared his thoughts on which team he will be throwing his support behind in the contest.

The games kicked off earlier this week in Qatar, with the group stages now underway. The group stages will last until December 2nd before moving on to the knockout stage.

SmackDown Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has revealed that he will be supporting his native Germany in the World Cup. Germany are set to face Japan in the first match between the countries of Group E. They will also have to face Costa Rica and Spain before potentially progressing to the knockout stages.

Ludwig Kaiser shared the following on Twitter:

"Let’s go! Tomorrow is the first group stage game for the German national team! Auf gehts Deutschland! #FIFAWorldCup"

Speaking in a video clip for WWE, Kaiser also said:

"As a German, I am very, very excited for the FIFA World Cup 2022. You know, our German national soccer team has to make up for the performance of the last World Cup. We all would like to forget that but I'm very hopeful. High hopes for Qatar." [0:08-0.31]

The current SmackDown Superstar continued:

"Our team is stacked with potential and young, great players. And as everybody knows, Germany has never been known to be the team with the biggest stars and biggest names, but what we are known for is fighting for each other to the very last minute of the game." [0.32-0.45]

In the 2018 World Cup, Germany was knocked out in the group stages after losing to South Korea and Mexico.

Ludwig Kaiser recently had his homecoming in WWE

During WWE's European tour, both Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci returned to their native Germany, where they were welcomed with open arms by fans. The duo appeared with Gunther, also of Imperium, in both Dortmund and Stuttgart, adorned with German flags. The also addressed the hometown crowds in German.

WWE will be returning to Europe in early 2023, and have so far announced shows in both the United Kingdom and Paris, beginning in late April.

