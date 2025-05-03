  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • "Let's do it again before too long" - WWE RAW star breaks character to send a message to Randy Orton

"Let's do it again before too long" - WWE RAW star breaks character to send a message to Randy Orton

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 03, 2025 07:24 GMT
Randy Orton is a WWE Legend (Image via WWE.com)
Randy Orton is a WWE legend (Image via WWE.com)

Randy Orton was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and he cut a fiery promo. Chad Gable sent him a message on social media, seemingly challenging him to a match.

Ad

The Viper spoke negatively about his longtime rival John Cena during the segment. He called the 17-time world champion an arrogant, entitled brat and said he was going to punk kick his head clean off his shoulders when he fights him for the WWE Championship in eight days at Backlash in front of his friends and family. The show will take place in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

After the segment, Chad Gable sent out a tweet on X, and he broke character to state that a fired-up Randy Orton was the best and scariest version of The Apex Predator. The RAW star said he wrestled that version before, and he wants to do it again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Powder keg Randy is the best and scariest version. I know. I’ve looked that version straight in the eye and wrestled him right after. Let’s do it again before too long. #SmackDown," wrote Gable.

You can check out the tweet below:

A match between Randy Orton and Chad Gable would be interesting to see. It'll also be interesting to see whether The Viper dethrones John Cena at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Title.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications