Randy Orton was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and he cut a fiery promo. Chad Gable sent him a message on social media, seemingly challenging him to a match.

The Viper spoke negatively about his longtime rival John Cena during the segment. He called the 17-time world champion an arrogant, entitled brat and said he was going to punk kick his head clean off his shoulders when he fights him for the WWE Championship in eight days at Backlash in front of his friends and family. The show will take place in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

After the segment, Chad Gable sent out a tweet on X, and he broke character to state that a fired-up Randy Orton was the best and scariest version of The Apex Predator. The RAW star said he wrestled that version before, and he wants to do it again.

"Powder keg Randy is the best and scariest version. I know. I’ve looked that version straight in the eye and wrestled him right after. Let’s do it again before too long. #SmackDown," wrote Gable.

A match between Randy Orton and Chad Gable would be interesting to see. It'll also be interesting to see whether The Viper dethrones John Cena at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Title.

