"Light in this world" - Current WWE Superstar sent out a heartfelt message to Naomi on her birthday

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently wished her former tag team partner Naomi on her birthday.

On night 2 of WrestleMania 38, Banks and The Glow faced Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, and Carmella & Zelina Vega in a four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Eventually, Banks and The Glow defeated all the other tag teams to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Soon after, the duo walked out of the company due to issues with the creative team, resulting in their titles being vacated.

Taking to social media, real-life Mercedes Varnado posted several photos of herself with The Glow as she wished her friend on her birthday and mentioned that the latter is the light of the world.

She wrote:

"Thank you for being the light in this world. #HappyBirthdayTrinity @NaomiWWE"

Teddy Long opened up about helping Naomi during her initial days

Teddy Long recently opened up about helping The Glow during her initial days at the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling One on One, Long praised the SmackDown Superstar as he detailed how he looked out for her while she was all new to the business. He added that he gave The Glow a ride and also helped her check-in at the same hotel as him.

The veteran also mentioned how The Glow's husband, Jimmy Uso, thanked him for helping The Glow.

"I spent a lot of time with Naomi. Now, Naomi, you know is Jimmy Uso's wife. When she first broke into this business, we were in Buffalo, New York, so she didn't have a ride. She was just by herself. I gave her a ride; she rode back with me; I took care of her because she didn't have a clue. Took her to the same hotel I was at, and showed her how to get a room and everything. So Jimmy really thanked me for looking out for her," said Teddy Long.

It will be interesting to see if The Glow and Sasha Banks return to the company anytime soon.

