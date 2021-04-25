"Like Disney" - Triple H reveals interesting ideas for a physical WWE Hall of Fame

14-time World Champion Triple H holds a major corporate position in WWE. Currently serving as WWE's EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development, Triple H has helped the company reach new heights of success and popularity and is considered a top candidate to take over from Vince McMahon one day.

During a recent episode of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Triple H was asked about potential plans for a physical WWE Hall of Fame. The Cerebral Assassin revealed some interesting ideas about using technology to create a Disney-like experience for visiting fans.

“For me to say it’s on the way makes it sound like we’re already building it,” Triple H noted. “It is definitely something we’ve contemplated. It has to be done right. It’s funny, people go, ‘That would be fascinating, to go to see somebody’s old trunks.’ Hall of Fames like that, physical Hall of Fames and museums like that tend to be money pits and not do well because over time, people lost interest. You need to make it something more, and I think if it was interactive with technology the way that it is now."

“There are those objects and things that people can see and be wowed by, but also, there’s reasons to keep going back. I’m of the opinion that that needs to be more than a thing you go to one time and go, ‘That was neat. I saw some boots’ but more of a you got to go see this. I was there. There’s a virtual this. There’s a 3D that. There’s a technology that takes you to another level like Disney where you go see these incredible things but also have these mind-blowing experiences around WWE, and you can spend the day there."

Triple H also revealed that he is bullish about the prospect of a physical WWE Hall of Fame as well as creating a unique experience for the fans.

“You can go there and meet some legends and see people doing Q and A’s and maybe it’s part of our developmental where there’s matches happening. There’s a lot of thought being put into it and a lot of being put around it. If you were to say, and it’s not, clearly, my final decision always, but if you were to say, is that something that I am bullish about doing in the future? Absolutely.” Triple H added. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Triple H currently stars alongside Stephanie McMahon on the A&E series WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, where the two go on the hunt to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia.

