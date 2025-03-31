Lilian Garcia pens emotional and inspirational message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia dropped an emotional and inspirational message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in London, England. Garcia is no longer a full-time talent in the company but will continue to announce special events such as Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

In a post on Instagram, Garcia mentioned her recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast. One of the things she opened up about was her personal life, including the deaths in her family and divorce from her second husband.

It was a dark time for the fan-favorite announcer, but she pulled through because of her faith. She joined Mariners Church and even became a worship leader there. Garcia was just thankful about finding God again, hoping to inspire her followers with an emotional message.

Ad

Trending

"I will forever be grateful to God for meeting me at the bottom and bringing me back to the light. Now I sing for Him and His glory as I lean on and need Him daily. For any of you that have been there, you get what I’m talking about. For any of you that need Him, He’s waiting for the invitation to let Him in. Bottom line, you don’t have to do life alone! Happy Sunday everyone," Garcia wrote.

Ad

Ad

Lilian Garcia was seemingly lost for a few years before finding the light at the end of the tunnel. She got a call from Triple H last year and re-signed with WWE. She did confirm earlier this month that she was no longer a full-time ring announcer but would play the same role for special events.

Who replaced Lilian Garcia on SmackDown?

With Lilian Garcia stepping down from her full-time role as the voice of SmackDown, WWE quickly found her replacement. The company signed Mark Shunock, who most recently worked as a ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing and the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

Ad

Shunock's WWE name is Mark Nash, and he made his debut for the company last Friday in London, England. He was an actor and a stage performer before he changed the course of his career.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe liked what they heard from Mark Nash. However, some were disappointed that Mike Rome was not called up from NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback