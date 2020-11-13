Lilian Garcia reveals how Chris Benoit reacted when she made a mistake in WWE

Lilian Garcia was a long-time ring announcer in WWE. During her tenure with the company, she has announced several stars as they made their way into the ring and once their matches were over. As such, much like how wrestlers can make botches or mistakes, she was not spared a few mistakes of her own.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on his Chris Van Vliet show (h/t Wrestling Inc), Lilian Garcia talked about several aspects of her WWE career, including her time in the company and her podcast. She also talked about the mistake she made when it came time to announce Chris Benoit's name in WWE.

Lilian Garcia on making a mistake announcing Chris Benoit's name in WWE

Lilian Garcia talked about the incident, admitting that she did not remember exactly when she had made the mistake. She knew that Chris Benoit was in the ring, and the next Superstar who would come in after Benoit's segment was Chris Jericho.

Unfortunately for her, while trying to announce Chris Benoit's name as the winner for his match, she announced Chris Jericho instead.

"I don't remember when I made this mistake, but I do remember what it had to do with… I would memorize who I had to announce, and then I would sit down. And while they were having their match, I was memorizing the next match. So, Chris Benoit was in the ring and Chris Jericho was coming up. I introduced Chris [Benoit] in the ring, and then when I went up to say here's your winner, I already had the next match in my mind, so I said 'Chris [Jericho]'. I remember him looking at me going, 'Excuse me?'

Lilian Garcia also talked about her debut in WWE and how she first got a chance to be an announcer for the company.

"They ended up giving me a shot. I came home on Sunday, so they gave me a shot to get on the plane to be able to make it home. I get on the plane and I'm totally so sick. Then, I get home to New York, I get on a plane [Monday] morning to go to Iowa State University, I get the tour, and then I get told at 3:30 in the afternoon, 'By the way, you're replacing Howard Finkel tonight'. 20 minutes before, I get told 'no cue cards with Montezuma's revenge.'"

Lilian Garcia went on to have a fruitful career in WWE and has now joined the WWE Network with her podcast.