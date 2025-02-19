Lilian Garcia reveals her difficult personal state before WWE return in 2024

Lilian Garcia was an iconic voice for WWE shows until she departed from the company in August 2016. Cut to 2024, she replaced Samantha Irvin, who shockingly left.

Ad

The ring announcer's first run with World Wrestling Entertainment was between 1999 and 2009; her second was from 2011 to 2016. She left in 2016 to take care of her father, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Although it was believed he had only three months to live, he survived for five months under her care.

On Instagram, Lilian Garcia revealed she was staying at her parents' home in South Carolina before she got the call from WWE. After making a one-off appearance in early 2024, she made her full-time return in October:

Ad

Trending

"When I think of where I was last year at this time to where I am now, my mind is blown. That’s because last February, I was living alone in my parents house in SC as I was emptying it out after their passing and suffering through all the memories of what we had shared in the house. It was brutal, but at the same time some of the biggest growth I have ever done," Lilian Garcia wrote.

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

She further credited her faith in God helping her through difficult times, and it also led to her eventual WWE return:

"That’s why when I look at this photo of me back in the middle of the ring, it represents God’s promise that He saw my tears and had me all along. The same is true for you. If you are in a “lonely season”, know that it’s temporary. Lean into the pain and surrender the outcome. I promise that what will blossom will be so beautiful it will blow your mind as well," Garcia added in her Instagram post's caption.

Ad

Check out Lilian Garcia's post below:

Ad

Lilian Garcia filled the shoes of Samantha Irvin upon WWE return

Samantha Irvin slowly became a popular name in the company owing to her unique ring-announcing style. However, Irvin addressed her time in WWE after leaving, stating she wanted more.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Samantha Irvin left to manage her husband Ricochet in AEW. Russo feels Irvin's comments are a work.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lilian Garcia has done a great job as the former ring announcer's replacement. She is a veteran in her own right in the wrestling industry,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback