Lilian Garcia reveals the real reason she was forced to leave WWE

Lilian Garcia was in the middle of her second stint with the company in 2016 when she left the company in August. Lilian Garcia had good reason to step away and admitted that she had not wanted to leave the company at the time. The WWE ring announcer talked about this and more during her interview with Chris Van Vliet.

In 2016, Lilian Garcia's father was extremely sick, and she was forced to leave the company as she wanted to spend time with him.

"That was so hard, and I wasn't intending to leave the company. At this point, I had put 15 years in but I still was okay with staying. I loved it, but then when [my father] got really sick, he told us he had two weeks to three months to live."

Lilian Garcia revealed that due to her father being sick, she had to leave WWE, as being a part of a full-time WWE schedule and also giving time to her father was not possible.

"It was kind of like, the decision was made and it was okay because I took care of him. And during that time, he's like, 'Lil, I don't want you to sit here and watch me die. What can you be doing next? I feel bad that you're not there anymore.' I was like, 'Well, I had this idea in 2004 for this little show that I thought would be really cool to talk to the superstars'. And it all started with the females."

The above conversation with her father led to Lilian Garcia starting her podcast, Chasing Glory, where she interviewed different WWE stars and other personalities. Garcia went on to explain why she enjoyed the podcast so much.

"I was just so enamored with their stories that they were sharing as we were in the locker room, getting close with one another. I had pitched it to WWE in 2004. This is before Total Divas, all of that, but the timing of it wasn't there. There wasn't really a home - it was just before its time. So, I was like, 'Maybe I'll just do that. I started the podcast in November 2016."

Now, Lilian Garcia's podcast is extremely successful and she has signed with WWE once again, to bring the podcast to the WWE Network.