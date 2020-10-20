Lillian Garcia set to return to WWE

Outside of the late Howard Finkel, there probably isn't a more iconic ring announcer in WWE than Lillian Garcia. Beginning her career with the company in 1999, Garcia has not only been an announcer but was also the go-to singer for singing the US national anthem at shows.

After retiring in 2009, she returned to WWE two years later, only to retire once again in 2016 to tend to her ailing father

While Lillian Garcia has returned to WWE a handful of times, most notably the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match and all-women's PPV Evolution, both in 2018, her main focus has been her podcast Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia, which is currently being produced by the Podcast One network.

Or, at least, it was.

💥BREAKING NEWS!!💥

It’s w great excitement & gratitude that I announce my return HOME to the @WWE!

BUT in a very diff capacity....

I’m proud 2 announce that my show, #ChasingGlory will now appear on the WWE NETWORK!!! All begins Monday, October 26!! TY WWE Universe 4 all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8VeuA0vg07 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 19, 2020

WWE has been featuring quite a number of interview and podcast-related programming on the Network lately. Aside from Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, they've also presented shows hosted by Corey Graves, Alexa Bliss, and The New Day. Now, it appears that we can add Lillian Garcia to that list.

Lillian Garcia's WWE legacy

Garcia might be best known for her rendition of The Star Spangled Banner from the opening of the first episode of SmackDown following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Lillian Garcia's podcast's first episode on the WWE Network will premiere on October 26. There's no word on who her first guest will be, although there's a good chance we'll find out in the next day or two.