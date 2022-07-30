[Watch] Linda McMahon breaks her silence following Vince's WWE retirement; comments on his future

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last week in what is considered the biggest wrestling news of the current generation. His wife has now finally commented on the situation.

McMahon retired via Twitter after making a public post seemingly citing his age as one of the main reasons. His wife Linda hasn't been connected to her husband's company for many years and has instead been focused on her own political aspirations.

The recent allegations against Vince McMahon have led to many fans pushing for some kind of response from his long-time partner. Linda was asked about the news as part of a recent event for the American First Policy Institute where she noted the following:

"I'm not going to talk about Vince and WWE, I'm here to talk about AFPI. After being promoted for a seconf time, Linda went on to state: "Well, you know what? He'll just be deciding on how he's going to spend his free time. I think that's a good thing. Thanks."

Linda didn't appear happy to have to give any kind of comment regarding her husband's actions.

Triple H has taken over WWE following Vince's retirement

Vince McMahon has officially stepped aside. Despite health issues in the fall of 2021, Triple H has ridden in to take the mantel and is now expected to lead a huge shake-up for the company.

Triple H is the new head of creative whilst his wife Stephanie is one of the co-CEOs alongside Nick Khan. It has only been a few days for the new era but SummerSlam tomorrow night will be the true test when it comes to the future of WWE and what their loyal fanbase can expect.

Vince McMahon hasn't given any kind of update since his retirement and hasn't appeared on screen since the news was made public.

