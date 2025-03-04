Linda McMahon confirmed for huge role

Earlier today, it was announced that Linda McMahon has been appointed to a huge role. The former CEO of WWE has been confirmed as the new secretary of Education in the United States.

President Donald Trump chose McMahon to lead the Department of Education after she successfully headed the Small Business Administration. This is her second appointment in Trump's administration.

The Senate voted to confirm her with a 51-45 outcome along party lines. This vote was much closer compared to her previous role as the administrator of the Small Business Administration, where she was confirmed with an 81-19 vote in 2017.

As the Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon has several duties to manage while also working towards the agenda the President has set for the department. This includes potentially putting herself out of a job, as President Trump has previously expressed his desire to abolish the Department of Education, wanting to leave school policy in the hands of the states.

Before her confirmation to the role, McMahon stated that she was deeply honored by the opportunity and that she was committed to ensuring that every student has access to quality education.

