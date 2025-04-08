Linda McMahon requests dismissal of lawsuit related to major WWE scandal

Linda McMahon has reportedly requested that a lawsuit related to the major WWE scandal in question be dismissed. To be specific, McMahon's legal team has filed a Motion to Dismiss the WWE Ring Boy lawsuit.

For those unaware, the WWE Ring Boy lawsuit concerns a scandal that occurred within the Stamford-based promotion in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It involved a former "ring boy," Tom Cole, and three former WWE employees, Mel Phillips, Terry Garvin, and Pat Patterson.

In 1992, Cole went public with allegations of sexual assault against WWE, then known as WWF. The claims were later withdrawn but received a lot of media attention following the release of the Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon."

Five "John Does" in Maryland have collectively sued WWE, TKO, and both Vince and Linda McMahon for negligence. The lawsuit was initially challenged over its constitutionality, but the Maryland Child Victims Act removed the statute of limitations for such cases, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

According to Post Wrestling, a signed declaration has been submitted by Linda McMahon, denying any knowledge of or interaction with the plaintiffs, and that she had any involvement with the alleged abuse.

Furthermore, her legal team argued that there is no personal jurisdiction over her in Maryland, that the lawsuit lacks plausible claims for relief, and that the only ties she has to the state are a wrestling license in 2004, and an apartment rental in the 1970s.

The motion was filed on Monday, April 7, 2025. So far, there have been no further updates on the same.

Linda McMahon was questioned about the case during her confirmation hearing

Linda McMahon was confirmed as the new leader of the Department of Education on March 3, 2025. Her confirmation hearing began on February 13 and was concluded with a vote of 51-45 in her favor.

During the hearing, McMahon was questioned about the Ring Boy lawsuit. Senator Tammy Baldwin brought up the lawsuit, mentioning that it alleges that she and Vince McMahon rehired an individual whom they had instructed to stay away from children.

With that in mind, she questioned McMahon's trustworthiness, especially to survivors of such crimes in educational institutions across the country. The 76-year-old responded by noting that she too has grandchildren in college and would commit herself to upholding and protecting investigations into such cases.

McMahon's appointment formally made her the 13th United States Secretary of Education.

