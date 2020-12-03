Linda McMahon's tweet to Stephanie leaves fans confused

Linda McMahon was quite active on Twitter earlier today, and sent out a series of weird tweets that could only be taken as her attempt to put out a message on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. One of her tweets stated, "I will miss our beloved", while the other simply had a single letter, 'P' in it. She later deleted both tweets and posted a proper tweet remembering Pat Patterson.

There was a third tweet that Linda McMahon posted around that time, which didn't seem to be connected to her other tweets, and is still up on her official Twitter handle. In the tweet, Linda has tagged WWE Chief Brand Officer and her daughter, Stephanie McMahon. Linda addressed Stephanie with a single word, 'think', and the WWE Universe has been left in a confused state ever since.

Linda McMahon's tweet to Stephanie also gave birth to a string of amusing replies from fans

As soon as Linda McMahon posted the above-mentioned tweet tagging Stephanie McMahon, fans came in droves in the comment section, and tons of jokes were made at the expense of the former WWE President.

It's highly unlikely that something will come out of this, but fans would love nothing but to hear or read an explanation as to what was Linda McMahon's intent while posting this strange tweet to her daughter.