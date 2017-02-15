WWE News: Linda McMahon voted in to top Donald Trump post

The former WWE CEO Linda McMahon has been voted into her post in the Small Business Administration.

15 Feb 2017

What's the story?

Linda McMahon, the former WWE CEO, has been voted in by the United States Senate as the new leader of the Small Business Administration. McMahon was nominated for the post by new United States President Donald Trump, a longtime family friend of the McMahons.

In case you didn't know...

It was in January that Donald Trump saw Linda McMahon step in front of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, to be questioned before the vote for the role of the head of the Small Business Administration. The Senate then voted, with 81 votes to 19 in favour of McMahon.

The McMahon family have a relationship with the Trumps dating back to the 1980’s, the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City hosted both WrestleMania 4 and 5.

The heart of the matter

Linda McMahon has a history in politics, so her appointment to this role comes as no real surprise. She ran for the U.S. Senate twice but missed out on both occasions. The McMahon family put over $7 million into super PAC’s which supported Trump’s campaign for President.

This appointment will be a welcome step up for McMahon, for her to be leading an important part of the United States Business Administration.

What's next?

Linda McMahon was called a “phenomenal business leader” and someone who could “unleash America’s entrepreneurial spirit all across the country” by Donald Trump when he nominated her for the post back in December 2016.

She will now be in charge of the group which is in charge of the financing and training of small businesses across the country.

Sportskeeda's take

This is a big step into politics for Linda McMahon. She has been looking for some kind of involvement in the government since she began her first run to be a Senator back in 2009.

She has a lot of experience in business from her time running the WWE alongside her husband Vince McMahon, from the early 1980’s until the early 2000’s. This post will finally give Linda the kind of opportunity that she has craved for, for a long time.

