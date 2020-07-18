Lio Rush was recently released from the WWE, but the 25-year-old Superstar still manages to grab all the headlines for all the controversial reasons. This time, it's about his real-life beef with Finn Balor, which was first reported back in April 2019.

Lio Rush put out a series of tweets in which he wanted to nip the report in the bud. Rush noted that he never had any beef with Finn Balor and he mentioned how he didn't know about the origin of the story.

Rush then sent an aggressively-worded message to Finn Balor. The former Cruiserweight Champion revealed that he'd told Balor to publicly diffuse the situation back when the report was circulating on the internet.

Rush realized that Balor had the power and influence to shut down the story, but the former Universal Champion never addressed it. Rush openly asked Balor why he never texted him back or came out to refute the rumor.

Here's what Rush wrote in the tweets:

Let's nip this in the bud. I never had any beef with @FinnBalor . I texted you and told you I didn't know where this story even came from and your words exactly were "I don't want to say anything about it publicly because it would draw more attention to the situation".... welp

And then i told you @FinnBalor I'd appreciate it if you diffused the situation because i thought we were cool from the times your now wife watched my son at live events. I knew you had the power/influence to do that. You never texted me back & you never diffused the story. Why?

What happened between Lio Rush and Finn Balor?

The rumors of there being backstage heat on Lio Rush started appearing last year, and it was reportedly revealed that multiple incidents contributed to his unfavourable standing in the eyes of the WWE officials.

One of them was the incident with Finn Balor.

An exclusive report from Fightful revealed that Rush insisted on having his wife with him 'at almost all times.' Rush was reportedly in talks of landing a reality show that would have also featured his wife, and he wanted her to be on the road with him.

Finn Balor reportedly made an effort to advise Rush about how Vince McMahon wouldn't like Rush's wife being present during the rehearsals. Rush allegedly didn't react too well to Balor's advice and the word about it quickly spread across the locker room.

There was also another incident between Rush and an unnamed wrestler which forced the WWE management to get involved. It was revealed that Rush had also rubbed the locker room the wrong way due to his brash attitude.

The story about him and Balor, however, got a lot of people talking. Rush has brought up the incident yet again, and he doesn't seem too happy with Balor's apparent silence over the issue.

Will Finn Balor respond to Rush's tweets?