Lio Rush confirms that he will continue his career as a professional wrestler

Back on Apr. 15, 2020, Lio Rush was amongst several WWE Superstars, producers, and employees that the company released as part of budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Lio Rush has sparsely competed inside the squared-circle and he even considered retiring from professional wrestling to focus on his music career.

However, in a recent tweet, Rush has stated that he is back as a professional wrestler. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion revealed to the wrestling world that he is now officially open for bookings, signings, virtual meet and greets, and special appearances.

If it wasn’t obvious by now. #Wrestling world! I’m back.



I’m officially Open for bookings, signings, virtual meet and greets, virtual signings, cameos, appearances ect...



Email - ContactMusicByLio@gmail.com#RT x 100000000000 pic.twitter.com/47jrtlehCk — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) October 3, 2020

The last time that the Man of The Hour appeared inside a wrestling ring was at GCW Homecoming Night Two in July. At the event, he faced AEW star, Joey Janela. Rush lost to Janela but the match received favorable reviews from fans and critics worldwide.

After the match, Rush stated that he wanted to officially retire but Janela insisted that the former WWE Superstar still had a lot to offer to the world of professional wrestling.

Lio Rush's time in WWE

Lio Rush is probably best known as the former manager and "hype man" for the current WWE United States Champion, Bobby Lashley. Rush was also a worthy NXT Cruiserweight Champion in his own right. His title match against Angel Garza on the Dec. 11, 2019 episode of NXT where he dropped the title to Garza was highly regarded by the NXT Universe. Rush later revealed that it was his favorite WWE match.