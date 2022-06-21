Former WWE star Lio Rush discusses his journey into becoming a skilled talker on the mic

Lio Rush recently revealed that his ability on the microphone started to take shape after he arrived in WWE.

Despite only being 27 years old, Rush has been working in the wrestling business for almost a decade. During his career, The Man of the Hour has become famous for his skills on the microphone. He is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, during a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, Rush noted that he became a polished promo artist after signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017.

"I was never really like a natural talker. I feel like people that have, you know, followed me like heavily like on the independent scene and they've seen some of my promos, you know, I've never been really been the person talked about as being, you know, 'Leo is so good on the mic or so good at his promos' and stuff like that, creatively after all the vignette stuff."

He continued:

"once I got to WWE, that was something that I worked on and a lot of people weren't really mentioning, but I took it upon myself to really hone in." Rush added: "So definitely I think I worked my way up to being the talker that I am today, which is you know, I'm honored to be considered or looked at and the light as a natural talker that's pretty awesome." (From 3:37 to 4:43)

With Rush used to not being the biggest superstar in the ring, he seems to have made it his mission to outmuscle his rivals verbally.

Lio Rush has talents outside of wrestling

Besides being a talented in-ring performer, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion also works in the music industry.

Since 2019, Lio Rush has gained further popularity as a rapper, having already released two studio albums, with his third record, Not Found 2 scheduled to drop on June 24th.

Lio Rush @IamLioRush In 4 days, #NotFound2 will be available. I’ve truly given you guys all of me with this project and I’m counting down the minutes until the start of this next monumental chapter. This is all for you. I love you. Thank you. Follow me. 🗺 In 4 days, #NotFound2 will be available. I’ve truly given you guys all of me with this project and I’m counting down the minutes until the start of this next monumental chapter. This is all for you. I love you. Thank you. Follow me. 🗺 https://t.co/GYK1hay2Mb

At a relatively young age, Rush is proving many individuals of his generation have the ability and drive to succeed in whatever career they decide to commit to.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Angle Podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far