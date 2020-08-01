Lio Rush discusses if he will return to wrestling 

Lio Rush has opened up about his future in professional wrestling during a fan Q&A session on the former WWE Superstar's Instagram account.

When discussing if he would return to professional wrestling once more after recently competing at the GCW Homecoming Night Two event, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion wouldn't rule out an eventual return to the ring:

“The door is always open, I feel. Whether or not I choose to step in that pathway again is the real question.”

Lio Rush recently competed inside of professional wrestling ring for the first time since being released by WWE in April when he faced off against longtime independent wrestling rival Joey Janela at GCW Homecoming Night Two.

In what Lio Rush has speculated could be his final match ever, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was defeated by AEW wrestler Joey Janela in a match that pleased fans worldwide.

However, before Lio Rush could officially retire after the match was completed, Joey Janela insisted that he wouldn't accept Lio Rush's self-imposed retirement as he felt the former WWE Superstar still has a lot to offer to the professional wrestling business.

I’m curious... What’s been your favorite moment in my career? #LioRush pic.twitter.com/hKexVN1ES8 — Lionel Green (@NotLioRush) July 29, 2020

Lio Rush in WWE

In addition to the discussion about his in-ring future, Lio Rush also said that his favourite WWE match was the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match against Angel Garza during the December 11, 2019 episode of NXT. Despite losing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, it was certainly a match that wowed the fans in attendance at Full Sail University and those watching at home on the USA Network.

During his career with WWE, Lio Rush would become an NXT Cruiserweight Champion and a prominent member of the 205 Live roster. However, he is perhaps best remembered for being Bobby Lashley's "hype man" on Monday Night Raw throughout 2018 and 2019.

On April 15, 2020, Lio Rush would be among the list of WWE Superstars, producers and employees released by the promotion as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lio Rush has previously exclusively revealed to Sportskeeda his reasons for why he is considering retiring from professional wrestling soon, his music career and various other topics.