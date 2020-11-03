Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush was a guest on Wrestling Inc Daily. Rush is a former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion. His reign lasted 63 days before he lost the title to Angel Garza.

During the interview, Nick Hausman asked Rush about his WWE release and whether it surprised him. Rush said that he was surprised that he was released during a pandemic but he wasn't really surprised that he was released:

During the pandemic...yes, it surprised me. Am I surprised that they released me? I don't think I am.

I'm not surprised they released me but I am surprised they released me along with a hundred-plus people, during a pandemic. That's pretty sh***y. But like I said, things happen for a reason and I'm sure my reason is going to come up really really soon, if it hasn't already. Things are moving in a positive direction for me.

Lio Rush was released by WWE last April along with a number of other Superstars as well as staff. The releases came as WWE's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lio Rush on why his WWE run didn't work out

Lio Rush was also asked about his run in WWE and why he thought it didn't work out. Rush said that mistakes were made on both sides:

I'm not gonna say there weren't mistakes made by me. I'm sure that even if I was right or wrong, I feel like on my part maybe it could have been handled a little differently. I think my feelings with certain situations were right and I had a right to feel that way but you know, I'm not going to put the blame completely on one person or one side of the story.

“The Man Of The Hour” Lio Rush DEBUTS IN @njpwworld . Let that sink in..... I’m coming for their necks and I’m walking out with the #superJcup pic.twitter.com/Pfm57mCpvZ — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) November 2, 2020

Lio Rush has appeared in Game Changer Wrestling since his release from WWE. Rush is also set to make his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut in December. Rush will be a part of the Super-J Cup which begins on December 12th.

