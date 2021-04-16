Former WWE star takes shot at the company for releasing Billie Kay and Mickie James

WWE recently announced the release of a number of superstars, including the likes of Billie Kay and Mickie James. It came as a shock to the WWE Universe and the Wrestling world, as many shared their support.

One former WWE Superstar - Lio Rush - has taken aim at the company on Twitter, claiming that it did not care.

Lio Rush, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current MLW World Middleweight Champion, took a shot at WWE after the company announced the releases. Rush was straightforward in his response, making it known exactly how he felt.

"Y’all really don’t give a f**k do y’all?"

WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay and Mickie James.



We wish Billie and Mickie the best in all of their future endeavors.https://t.co/59Ea2hXLZt — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Billie Kay and Mickie James were the latest in a list of former WWE personnel who were released due to "budget cuts" over the past year.

Kay's release comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering the role she played on SmackDown as a comedic act for over a year. The segments featuring her handing out her resume were enjoyable to watch, and many thought she was on her way back to the top after she teamed up with Carmella at WrestleMania 37.

Billie Kay and Mickie James are joined by the likes of Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce and more in their WWE release

Billie Kay and Mickie James weren't the only stars released by the company today. WWE made a huge number of cuts in an attempt to match their budget, including the likes of Billie Kay's former partner Peyton Royce and one of the most iconic stars in the wrestling business, Samoa Joe.

WWE also released Chelsea Green, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake, Kalisto, and Tucker.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

The releases come as a huge surprise, especially considering how Royce made an emotional statement earlier in the year about being given an "opportunity." Samoa Joe's release is another upset, with many believing he was underutilized by the company.

What are your thoughts on the release of Billie Kay, Mickie James and the other stars? Share your thoughts with us down below.