Lio Rush loses 'The Final Match' to Joey Janela after insane spot

Lio Rush returned to in-ring competition on night two of Game Changer Wrestling's (GCW) Homecoming show to take on AEW star Joey Janela.

The contest was advertised as 'The Final Match', and at the end of the insane match, Joey Janela defeated Lio Rush by getting the pinfall after connecting with a superkick to the back of the head.

Lio Rush and Joey Janela are no strangers to each other as they had a memorable rivalry in CZW. Janela is considered to be Rush's greatest rival, and it was only apt that Rush wrestled his final match against 'The Bad Boy'. The match unsurprisingly had a perilous spot as well, which saw Janela dive off the top of a tall pillar and connect with an elbow drop on Rush, who was laid out on two door panels.

After the match, Janela took the microphone and put over the likes of Rush and ACH for standing up against online bullying.

Did Lio Rush announce his retirement after the match?

Rush was handed the mic, and he said that he represented a large group of people who were all dealing with mental health issues on a daily basis. Rush expressed his gratitude for Joey Janela and just as he was about to announce his retirement, Janela took the mic from the former WWE star's hand.

Janela wouldn't allow it to happen and he felt that the fans wouldn't either. Rush stood in the ring and soaked in the atmosphere, thanked the fans and then left the ring.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion didn't outrightly announce his retirement, which potentially leaves the door open for his return to the ring.

Joey Janela says he won't let Lio Rush retire from wrestling.

Lio Rush was released from the WWE in April, and he has since focussed on building up his career as a musician. Rush recently released a shoot interview-styled rap album titled 'The Final Match':

"I'm officially a #FreeAgent and at midnight I will be releasing my shoot interview, but in album form. I wanted to do something cool, different and unique. I wanted the fans to have a story to follow. Starting from before I hit the ring all the way until the very end. #FinalMatch. Written my way. Controlled by me. Ending things on my terms. This is my story untold and it's a story that you're not going to want to miss. After you listen, let me know what you think."

So, is Lio Rush actually done with his in-ring career? We should get the answer soon enough.