Lio Rush makes interesting Batista claim

Lio Rush reflected on some of the key moments from his WWE career during a recent interview with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. The former WWE Superstar told an interesting story about SmackDown 1000 and the contrasting reactions that he and Batista received.

Both Rush and Batista were born in Washington, D.C., where the milestone SmackDown episode was filmed. Rush competed in a match on 205 Live that night, while Batista reunited with Evolution. According to Rush, he received a louder reaction from his hometown fans than the returning Batista.

"That was the same night that it was SmackDown’s anniversary and I remember Batista came back. Both of us were from D.C., both of us got announced from D.C., and I did [receive the bigger pop], I swear. It was crazy.

"Listen, I couldn’t believe it. It’s like, Batista, that’s who I look up to. Hearing him get announced from D.C., I’m like, ‘Oh man, that’s gonna sound real cool when I get announced from D.C.’ With him doing the Avengers stuff, it’s like this guy’s a mega, mega Superstar."

Rush said he had a lot of friends and family in the arena for the show, which is likely why his reaction was so loud. He also clarified that he and Batista are “cool” and the future WWE Hall of Famer even invited him to his personal gym.

"Me and Batista are cool. I met him a few times. He actually invited me over to the Lion’s Den, which is his little office. Well, not little office, big office. Yeah, yeah [Rush has visited], he invited me over there, which was cool."

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use these quotes.

Advertisement

Batista’s WWE status

GIVE HIM WHAT HE WANTS?



Oh, we will. We can't wait for you take your place in the #WWEHOF, @DaveBautista! pic.twitter.com/sPFxHVW5zK — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

Batista competed in his first WWE match in five years when he faced Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Although the stipulation stated that Triple H would have to retire if he suffered a defeat, Batista lost the match and immediately announced his retirement.

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

WWE announced in December 2019 that Batista was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on the weekend of WrestleMania 36. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony did not take place and it remains unclear when Batista will receive his Hall of Fame induction.