Lio Rush opens up on the "Racially Insensitive" demands of the WWE locker room 

It was reported last year that former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush had heat backstage on the main roster. These reports first emerged after Rush had stopped appearing on episodes of RAW after WrestleMania 35. Even though the "Man of the Hour" would return to WWE as a member of the NXT roster later that same year, the reports of his "disrespectful" behavior continued circulating around the web.

Now, nearly two months after getting released by WWE, the 25-year-old has come forward to explain his side of the story. According to the former spokesman for Bobbly Lashley, the rumors, bad publicity, and stories on the Internet damaged his integrity.

As per Lio Rush's tweet, he expressed concerns about racial insensitivity to the WWE office. Even though he clarified that he wasn't calling out WWE as a racist company, he cited its work environment as "hostile".

Lio Rush opens up on the "hostile" environment of the WWE locker room

In his recent tweet, Lio Rush showed the screenshots of an email he sent to an employee of the WWE office on November 9, 2018. Rush made sure to redact all the names he mentioned in his complaint.

The "I Wonder" singer explained how he was constantly asked to carry the luggage of the veterans and offer them beers. However, Lio Rush wasn't comfortable in doing that. He added that things turned worse when he started hearing that wrestlers were depicting him in a negative light.

Rush also mentioned that his fiance was falsely accused by a female wrestler of entering the women's locker room.

The professional wrestler-turned-singer also wrote:

I don't believe that any of us are above or below eachother, no one should be asked to serve another person or carry their belongings, but i feel very strongly about this matter being a young African American male. I find these demands to be racially insensitive.

We'd encourage you to go through Lio Rush's tweet to read the former WWE superstar's side of the story. It will be interesting to see if his tweet prompts a response from any current member of the WWE roster.