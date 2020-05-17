Lio Rush responds to Mark Henry threatening to sue him

Mark Henry and Lio Rush have been engaged in a war of words

In a recent Twitter post, released WWE Superstar Lio Rush reacted to Mark Henry threatening to sue him for his comments. Rush said that he too could sue Henry for defaming him in public.

Lio Rush went on to say that the world would want to remember Mark Henry as one of the greatest heels ever and not for threatening someone with legal action in the middle of the pandemic.

Couldn’t i just do the same for publicly de framing my name on national radio? @TheMarkHenry come on man, your going out sad. You deserve to be remembered for the greatest heel turn ever, not for threatening to sue a 25 yr old in the middle of a pandemic. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

Mark Henry and Lio Rush engage in a war of words

This right here...... was trash like behavior and i couldn’t believe what i was hearing. Had so much respect for him until he said this....PUBLICLY might i add. https://t.co/NwBJW5J59O — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

It all kicked off on Busted Open Radio when Mark Henry accused Lio Rush of blatantly lying to his face when The World's Strongest Man reached out to Rush when he had problems backstage. Mark Henry also questioned Lio Rush spending his money poorly.

After that, during an Instagram Live, Mark Henry said that there was no heat between the two but said that Rush didn't take his advice when Henry was trying to help him navigate his way in WWE.

Lio Rush did not take to these words too kindly and retaliated on Twitter in a series of tweets and accused Mark Henry of lying about him. He called out Mark Henry publically and asked The World's Strongest Man to have him on his podcast so that they can have a conversation for the world to hear.

Mark Henry responded to this by saying that he has mentored many wrestlers in the past but accused Rush of not taking his advice.

More recently, Mark Henry threatened to sue Lio Rush for defaming him and said that the only way to settle this outside the courtroom would be if Rush issues an apology. AEW star Joey Janela responded to this, asking Mark Henry to 'calm down' and asked him to 'stop being a big baby'.