At Rumble on 44th Street, Lio Rush made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling. This was the first time in months that Rush stepped foot in the ring for the Japanese promotion.

YOH and Rocky Romero were in action at Rumble on 44th Street. Following their tag team match against Bullet Club members Yujiro Takahashi and SHO, Rush appeared. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion teamed up with YOH as the two men took out SHO.

Check out a clip of Rush and YOH double-teaming on SHO:

YOH, a six-time champion in NJPW, is currently a member of the legendary CHAOS faction. The group is currently led by Kazuchika Okada and also consists of current WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura.

Courtesy of Rush's assistance, he teased the idea of joining the faction. More interestingly, he took to Twitter to share a backstage photo of himself and YOH. His caption caught the eyes of many.

"Whole lotta CHAOS in NYC. #njRumble @njpwglobal," wrote Rush.

Check out Rush's tweet below:

Lio Rush has appeared in NJPW on numerous occasions in the past

Lio Rush has appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling on numerous occasions. At the Capital Collision show in May, he put NJPW's junior heavyweight division on notice.

While he hasn't competed in a New Japan ring in a while, Rush has previously teamed up with Rocky Romero, who is another member of CHAOS.

The 27-year-old returned to the ring in October after being sidelined due to a shoulder injury since the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022. Fans now eagerly await the in-ring return of Rush in an NJPW ring.

It also remains to be seen if he will join CHAOS or possibly team up with YOH going forward.

Would you like to see Lio Rush join forces with Kazuchika Okada and co. in CHAOS? Sound off in the comment section

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes