Lio Rush made his wrestling return at the Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) Homecoming show by attacking AEW star Joey Janela.

The GCW Homecoming show was held on Saturday, and the co-main event of the event had Joey Janela take on Yoshihiko for the DDT Ironman Heavymetal Championship.

Janela won the match to become the new champion, but his celebrations were cut short by Lio Rush. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion showed up dressed in black and laid out Janela with a Spanish Fly followed by his finisher, The Final Hour. Rush then took off his mask as the fans at the event popped for his return to the ring.

Game Changer Wrestling is now promoting Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela as 'The Final Match', and it will take place at the Homecoming Part 2 show on Sunday.

Given below are a few photos and videos from the show:

LIO RUSH JUST ATTACKED JOEY AT GCW pic.twitter.com/RDqjGMXm6t — Eric... (@EJP_3) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

What's Lio Rush been up to following his WWE release?

Lio Rush was released from the WWE in April as part of the company's budget cuts. The 25-year-old star had revealed a few days back that he would be disclosing details of his final match.

'The Final Match' ended up being a shoot album, which is now available on all streaming platforms.

Here's what Rush posted on Twitter to announce the album:

"I'm officially a #FreeAgent and at midnight I will be releasing my shoot interview, but in album form. I wanted to do something cool, different and unique. I wanted the fans to have a story to follow. Starting from before I hit the ring all the way until the very end. #FinalMatch. Written my way. Controlled by me. Ending things on my terms. This is my story untold and it's a story that you're not going to want to miss. After you listen, let me know what you think."

In addition to the album, it's great to know that Lio Rush would also possibly be having his last professional wrestling match against his long-time rival, Joey Janela.

Rush and Janela have previously had matches in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), and their showdown at GCW Homecoming could be the last they lock horns against each other inside the squared circle.