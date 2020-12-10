Lio Rush reveals his certain connection to Bullet Club

Lio Rush will soon be making his NJPW debut as part of the 2020 Super J-Cup. Ahead of his first match in the tournament against El Phantasmo, Rush sat down for an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During the interview, the former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion discussed a host of topics, including his certain connection to Bullet Club.

Lio Rush reveals his connection to Bullet Club

While speaking with NJPW, Lio Rush briefly spoke on the top guns of the NJPW Jr. Heavyweight Division. That also included Rush giving his thoughts on reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Taiji Ishimori, and former division champion, Hiromu Takahashi.

Having already beaten Takahashi in the past, Lio Rush is confident that he would be able to do the same again. And the former WWE Superstar revealed that his connection to Bullet Club is through the group's leader Jay White:

"Right, so I know what he’s [Hiromu Takahashi] about and I know I can beat him, I’ve done it before. So it’d be interesting if we met again. And then I have a certain connection to Bullet Club, too. Well, it’s interesting I’m facing Phantasmo in the first round, because I was Jay White’s very first match in ROH."

Lio Rush set to face ELP in the first round of the Super J-Cup

Lio Rush will begin his journey in NJPW against El Phantasmo this weekend. Considered among two of the best Jr. Heavyweights in the world, Rush and ELP are definitely going to steal the show with their outing.

As for The Man of the Hour though, he will be aiming to eliminate the defending Super J-Cup winner in the first round of this year's tournament itself. The former Superstar will be a favorite to win the entire tournament this year and eventually make his way to Japan to throw himself into the Jr. Heavyweight Title mix.

With Wrestle Kingdom 15 right around the corner, Lio Rush would love to get involved with the likes of Taiji Ishimori, Hiromu Takahashi, and El Desperado. Two of whom are set to determine the winner of this year's Best of the Super Juniors.