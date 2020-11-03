Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of WrestlingINC. During the interview, Lio Rush spoke about his relationships with both Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Speaking about his relationship with Vince McMahon, Rush revealed that the duo were very close and that he was closer to Vince than he was with Bobby Lashley. Rush also spoke about how his pairing with Bobby Lashley was Vince's idea:

I think my relationship with Vince was great. I think he was like my best friend when I was on RAW. Probably closer to Vince than I was to Bobby [Lashley]. I was in his office every day...you know, every Monday I was in his office. We were always talking about what was next or what he wanted to see from me to make my character elevate Bobby more. So there was... I mean, I think it was as plain as day, like, I wouldn't have had all of those segments on RAW if I wasn't likable by Vince. So, that was his baby right there, that pairing between me and Bobby and doing the stuff with the Lashley and the pointing at the a**, all of that was Vince.

Lio Rush on his frosty relationship with Triple H

Lio Rush also spoke about his relationship with Triple H and revealed that they never really saw eye to eye. Rush said he didn't know the exact reason behind this but made a couple of guesses regarding a possible reason behind his frosty relationship with Triple H:

I don't know. I really don't know. The last day that I was on RAW, I was in a room with Vince and Hunter. And I think...I don't know, for some reason I had this weird friction with Hunter. I don't know what it was. I don't know if he thought I was too brash. I don't know if he thought I was too outspoken. I don't know what it was but me and Hunter never seemed like we saw eye to eye.

Lio Rush is set to make his NJPW debut next month. Rush is a part of this year's Super J Cuper which starts on the 12th of December. This will be Lio Rush's first time wrestling as a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

