Lio Rush reveals if he will sign for AEW after WWE release

In an interview with Forbes, former WWE Superstar Lio Rush recently spoke on a vast array of topics, including his recent release from WWE, about him never wrestling again and what the future holds.

I legitimately might not ever wrestle again. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 4, 2020

During the interview, on being asked how he would feel if a company like AEW approached him, Lio Rush said that it would 'take a lot' for him to consider it. Rush noted that it wasn't about the money anymore for him but about it being mentally right for him and whatever is best for his family.

"I feel like it's going to take a lot for me to consider going anywhere because it's not just about the money to me, you know? It has to be right for me mentally. It has to be like my family. You know, I got a wife, I got two kids and although that money will provide for myself, my family at the end of the day, if I'm not right mentally and I'm not right emotionally, then I'm not even going to be able to do this job."

What's next for Lio Rush?

Lio Rush was one of the many Superstars released by WWE on April 15, 2020. Some of the big names on the list included Kurt Angle, Rusev, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Zack Ryder, among others. Several backstage producers including Finlay, Gregory Helms (fka The Hurricane), and Mike Rotunda (father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas) were furloughed.

As of this moment, nothing much is known about Lio Rush's future in wrestling as he has claimed that he may never wrestle again. However, Rush has been keeping himself busy since his WWE release as he released his first-ever music album earlier today titled 'Ever After'.