AEW's Lio Rush reacts to recent WWE releases

Lio Rush has never been short of words, so it was expected he'd react to the recent WWE releases.

The AEW star sent out a message saying things cannot stay the way they are. The message touched on how such events lead to mental health issues.

At first, his reaction seemed to suggest he was in shock from the news. Rush tweeted out brief reactions in response to the people getting released.

Lio Rush was also released by WWE back in 2020. The reason for his release was also budget cuts stemming from the effects of the pandemic.

Rush also tweeted the following:

New Ep #NotFound out now! @TheLionelGreen Something's gotta give. Things need to change. It's unhealthy. It's toxic. It's soul snatching. It's embarrassing. It's ruining lives. It's crushing hopes and dreams. Its contributing to mental health struggles. We're living in a world full of facades, but the damages are real.

The wrestling world is in shock following the many latest releases, which include Nia Jax, Keith Lee, and Karrion Kross. It remains to be seen if there will be more releases from WWE in the future.

Lio Rush opens up more about his WWE run

Lio Rush's time with WWE was eventful. On Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Rush talked about his run with WWE and the superstars behind the scenes.

Rush said he didn't feel comfortable around backstage politics and most superstars. There were two wrestlers he did feel good around, Bobby Lashley and King Xavier.

Lio Rush's run as a hypeman/manager for Lashley was entertaining and helped both the stars from getting lost in the shuffle. Lashley and Rush are friends in real life and make sure to congratulate each other on their successes.

In May, Lio Rush made an appearance on AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in the Casino Battle Royale match as the 'Joker'. He was eliminated by Matt Hardy with help from Private Party. On September 29, he officially signed with AEW.

Since signing with AEW, Rush has appeared regularly on Dynamite as an associate of Dante Martin. Rush also announced that he will be Martin's new tag team partner and, on the latest episode of Dynamite, Rush, alongside Martin, challenged Sydal and Lee Moriarty to a tag team match.

