Lio Rush sends a stern warning ahead of his upcoming NJPW debut

New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced the return of The Super J-Cup in 2020, with multiple Superstars from various promotions set to compete. Among the announced Superstars, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush has been confirmed as an entrant. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar commented on his upcoming NJPW debut.

In his latest tweet, Lio Rush hyped up his upcoming NJPW appearance. The former NXT sensation claimed that he is coming for everyone's necks and will be walking out with the Super J-Cup.

Here is what Lio Rush tweeted out:

“The Man Of The Hour” Lio Rush DEBUTS IN @njpwworld . Let that sink in..... I’m coming for their necks and I’m walking out with the #superJcup pic.twitter.com/Pfm57mCpvZ — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) November 2, 2020

As previously noted, Lio Rush isn't the only former WWE Superstar who will be competing in the upcoming Super J-Cup. The former Cruiserweight Champion will be joined by ACH and TJP, as well. Meanwhile, the likes of El Phantasmo, Clark Connors, Blake Christian, Chris Bey and Rey Horus will also be competing in the tournament.

Lio Rush's WWE departure and post-WWE career

After being written off WWE TV for a while, Lio Rush made his return to the company as part of the NXT brand. Rush immediately won the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship, before eventually losing the belt to Angel Garza. Rush's title reign lasted 63 days and it was the only belt he held in WWE.

Lio Rush is phenomenal.



Angel Garza is phenomenal.



This match is phenomenal.



🔥🔥#NXT pic.twitter.com/P4wdkmJIfo — Over The Top Rope (@Over_TheTopRope) November 14, 2019

In April, Lio Rush was released by WWE as part of the COVID-19 pandemic budget cut. Shortly afterwards, Rush would go on to compete for Game Changer Wrestling, where he attacked former rival, Joey Janela.

The upcoming Super J-Cup, which begins from December 12th, will be Rush's first venture under the NJPW banner. It remains to be seen whether he will be a regular for the promotion or not.

In recent times, a handful of former WWE Superstars have competed for NJPW STRONG and Lio Rush could work for the Japanese promotion on American soil.