Lio Rush shares Vince McMahon's odd idea for him and Bobby Lashley

Before Lio Rush was released from the WWE in April, he was Bobby Lashley's manager. With Lio Rush by his side, Bobby Lashley captured the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. Rush recently shared a strange idea that Vince McMahon had in mind and implemented with the duo.

Vince McMahon's idea for Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley

Lio Rush was a guest on Fightful's podcast. On the show, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his time in the company, his relationship with Vince McMahon and his partnership with Bobby Lashley.

Talking about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how often the two met, Lio Rush said;

"Just because the pairing with me and Bobby, it was his idea. It was literally his project. It his little baby. It was his vision. But, to answer your question, on if I talked to Vince. Every week. Every single week I was in Vince’s office, listening to what he wanted for that week with me and Bobby. Which is crazy because I’ve heard people have been in the company for a year, two years, and they’ve never had a meeting with Vince. I was in his office every week, which was insane."

Lio Rush also revealed that Vince McMahon was the man behind the Bobby Lashley striking a pose with his rear end angle.

"I would listen to podcasts all the time and hear these crazy stories about Vince and some of the stuff that he comes up with. It just sounded like a comic book or something. But, actually experiencing it live. Like, I’ll never forget when he explained the whole he wanted Bobby to start bending over and me pointing at his a**. Like, he reenacted it. He showed us what he wanted and it was so crazy."

Since Lio Rush's departure from WWE, Bobby Lashley has been a part of many storylines. After he was involved in a love triangle with Lana and Rusev, Bobby Lashley found an ally in MVP. Now, him along with MVP and Shelton Benjamin form The Hurt Business.