Former WWE Superstar teases a return to join Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has been doing quite well for himself all alone in WWE, but he could always need his former hypeman, Lio Rush back.

The current United States Champion has made it a goal to bring prestige back to the title and has been dominating so far. The fighting champion may not need help now, but there was a time when his former tag team partner Lio Rush did come in handy and had his back.

Rush was released from the company back in 2020 in one of the first waves of budget cuts in the Covid-19 pandemic. The Man of the Hour joined All Elite Wrestling after his release as the joker entrant of the Double or Nothing Casino Battle Royal. But with the released superstars returning to the company, Rush might be looking to come back as well.

He teased it by posting a picture of himself with Bobby Lashley:

Rush could prove to be a valuable performer for Lashley's side once again, with the current WWE United States Champion making sure he can have his back. We'll have to wait and see what other superstars return to the company in the Triple H regime and if Lio Rush will be one of them.

Vince McMahon rejected Bobby Lashley's request to be absent from WWE to go fight in UFC

Bobby Lashley has revealed that he's not done with his time in MMA and wants to get back into the octagon sometime again.

The former WWE Champion has been quite a competitor in MMA, having fought in several different promotions over the years. His last fight was against Josh Appelt in 2016 in Bellator, where he emerged victorious. Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Lashley stated that he was present in the stands at UFC 276 along with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan.

Lashley also revealed that he was texting the former WWE CEO during the fight about being active in the UFC. McMahon, though, wasn't too pleased to hear that and denied the Almighty One's fighting request.

"It's still in me. I'm just that guy. I was talking before because I know that we were doing stuff with the UFC. Vince and Stephanie and all of them were sitting ringside and I was in the stands also. I'm texting Vince, 'Can I get in there?' He's like, 'Come on.' So I still have it in me. I love fighting. Before when I was fighting, it was kind of stay busy until I get back here, I just always knew I was gonna be back. So I was like, 'Let me take some fights, stay active, continue doing what I enjoy,' and it was something that kept me honest, you know? You can't just fight and not train," said Lashley. (1:08 - 1:53)

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will continue to dominate!



I will restore order to the



Nation stand up! 🏾 🏾 @WWE I will be a fighting champion!I will continue to dominate!I will restore order to the #USTitle #AllMighty Nation stand up! I will be a fighting champion!I will continue to dominate!I will restore order to the #USTitle! #AllMighty Nation stand up! 👊🏾👊🏾 @WWE https://t.co/fcG8fNo74u

Would you like to see Lio Rush join Bobby Lashley in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA