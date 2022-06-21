Former WWE star says he would have "excelled" alongside Bobby Lashley in The Hurt Business

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush recently spoke about his previous desire to join Bobby Lashley in the now-disbanded stable, The Hurt Business.

In 2020, Bobby Lashley, along with MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were all part of one of the most dominant factions that fans have seen for quite some time, The Hurt Business. During their tenure as a quartet, Lashley would capture the WWE title for the very first time as well as Alexander and Benjamin going on to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Lashley's former teammate Lio Rush spoke about how much fun the stable looked from the outside as well as stated how he would have excelled as the group's fifth member.

"That looked fun! I’ve never been a part of like a huge mass or stable like that. I never really thought about being a part of one either, when I was looking at that, just because of my relationship with Bobby, and then seeing Cedric, growing up watching Shelton Benjamin and MVP. It was really cool. It was a nostalgic group for me personally. So yea, I definitely think I could’ve excelled in that group and it would’ve been cool and fun." From 6:22 to 7:15

In the eyes of many fans, the original lineup of The Hurt Business disbanded far too quickly. Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin out of the group after a string of losses in early 2021, before disbanding altogether.

Bobby Lashley on Lio Rush potentially joining The Hurt Business

While the faction was in its prime, many were speculating if the group was going to add new members.

Although formed after Rush's release, many fans wanted a reunion between Bobby Lashley and his former manager. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast in 2021, Lashley spoke about the possibility of reuniting with his old teammate Lio Rush in The Hurt Business.

"Can’t speculate and throw stuff out because I don’t know where we’re going, it’s only fantasy booking... I don’t know where Lio [Rush] is at. I like Lio and always loved Lio. Bring him back." [10:38 - 10:56] H/T Ringside News

With The Hurt Business now all but over, many, including former members of the group, have come to realize its importance when it comes to representation. As well as the faction's popularity during the pandemic era of WWE.

