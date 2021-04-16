List of released WWE Superstars who can and cannot use their names

Heel By Nature has posted the list of former WWE Superstars who can and cannot use their names following their release.

WWE let a bunch of superstars go earlier today. The company releases several superstars every year following WrestleMania and there are always a few names on the list that leave fans scratching their heads. This year's release spree wasn't any different and the WWE Universe was quite vocal about the same on Twitter.

Current list of WWE releases:



Samoa Joe

Mickie James

Peyton Royce

Billie Kay

Chelsea Green

Wesley Blake

Tucker

Kalisto

Bo Dallas — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 15, 2021

Released superstars are bound by a 90-day non-compete clause following which they will be free to wrestle elsewhere. Heel By Nature has posted a list of wrestlers who will be able to use their names in other promotions.

I'm told John Laurinaitis has been making the calls to talent and citing budget cuts as the reason for the WWE releases — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 15, 2021

List of released WWE Superstars who can and can't use their names elsewhere:

Samoa Joe: The in-ring veteran owns trademarks for the name and will be free to use it if he signs with another company in the near future.

Bo Dallas: A trademark was filed by WWE for the "Bo Dallas" name two years ago and it's set to be abandoned this June if WWE fails to get written consent from the man behind the character (Taylor Rotunda). Rotunda would then be able to register the name if he wishes to use it somewhere else.

Chelsea Green: Green's case is similar to that of Bo Dallas and the trademark that WWE filed last September would be abandoned in August 2021 if Green doesn't give written consent to WWE.

Kalisto: The Mexican wrestler will not be able to use the name as WWE owns the same after having registered it way back in 2017.

Mickie James: WWE currently owns the name "Mickie James" after having it trademarked back in 2017.

Tucker: WWE registered the name "Tucker Knight" last year in June and thus the former Heavy Machinery member wouldn't be able to use it anywhere else.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay: WWE owns both names and the same were registered in October 2019.

Mojo Rawley: The former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner's case is the same as that of Chelsea Green and Bo Dallas. WWE will lose the trademark on his name if it fails to get written consent from him for the filing by April 23, 2021.

Note: Credits to USPTO and Heel By Nature for the information used.

