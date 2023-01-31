"Listen, man; you're one of the greatest" - Kurt Angle reveals backstage exchange with 4-time WWE tag team champion at RAW XXX

WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary episode lived up to all the hype as multiple legends attended the special show. Kurt Angle opened up on his WWE return on his podcast this week and revealed details of a heartwarming conversation with X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman.

As seen on WWE RAW XXX, Kurt Angle seemingly became an honorary member of D-Generation-X as he featured in a highly entertaining segment with the iconic faction. Angle donned the stripes to serve as the special guest referee for a tag team match.

The Olympic hero, however, had the best time backstage as he reconnected with many veterans of the business. It has now been revealed that X-Pac specifically walked up to Angle behind the scenes to commend the Olympic gold medalist for being one of professional wrestling's all-time greats.

Here's what Kurt Angle recalling what X-Pac told him during their chat:

"You know what? He came up to me, and he said, 'Listen, man, you're one of the greatest. I really enjoyed watching your career and seeing you start out when I was in DX, and you know, what you did is incredible. I have so much respect for you.'" [1o:16 - 10:36]

Despite being part of a star-studded angle, Kurt Angle still managed to grab all the headlines thanks to his goofy yet lovable persona.

X-Pac believes that Kurt Angle carried the entire D-Generation X segment with his performance on WWE RAW 30, to which Kurt reacted in the most modest way possible:

"And he even said, the thing we did tonight, with DX and you, he said you carried that whole thing," continued the retired star. "I was like, 'No, I didn't. I said a few lines, you know, I answered a few questions.' He said, 'It's just how you did it.' You were being the normal Kurt Angle, the unusual Kurt Angle, the funny, the goofy guy." [10:37 - 10:58]

Kurt Angle on X-Pac's recent tweet about him after WWE RAW XXX

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle I went out and got us all cartons of Milk to celebrate after RAW XXX but you all left so fast! Don’t worry, I will bring some for next time. @TheRealXPac No YOU’RE the best!I went out and got us all cartons of Milk to celebrate after RAW XXX but you all left so fast! Don’t worry, I will bring some for next time. #GoodForTheHair oops….nvm @TheRealXPac No YOU’RE the best! 😃 I went out and got us all cartons of Milk to celebrate after RAW XXX but you all left so fast! Don’t worry, I will bring some for next time. #GoodForTheHair oops….nvm

Sean Waltman's admiration for Kurt Angle just didn't stop with their backstage conversation as the former tag team champion took to Twitter following RAW XXX and wrote, "Kurt Angle appreciation tweet. He's the f**king best."

Angle acknowledged X-Pac's achievements in the business and said he loved watching the former "1-2-3 Kid" perform during his brief WCW stint between 1996 and 1998.

The former WWE World Champion added:

"He was really cool. I told him how much I loved his career and followed his career. I even told him I watched him in WCW. We really hit it off. The next day or two days later, he tweeted this out, and I was like,' Woah!' So I tweeted him back and said you're the best (laughs)." [10:59 -11:15]

Do you also think Kurt Angle stole the show during the D-Generation segment on RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes