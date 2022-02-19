Lita expected to face a different WWE Superstar before Becky Lynch

Hall of Famer Lita spoke of her surprise at WWE booking her return singles match against Becky Lynch instead of Charlotte Flair.

Upon her return in January, the former WWE Women's Champion seemed destined to face The Queen after confronting her on SmackDown. However, after Royal Rumble 2022, plans changed, with WWE booking The Extreme Diva against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for a match at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of The Metro, Lita spoke of the surprise she felt at being booked to face Lynch instead of Flair:

"Nothing was discussed [before the Rumble]! But honestly, I felt like maybe some powers that be had some plans, but I didn’t ask. I was, like, 'You know what? I’m just going with this, I’m gonna just roll with whatever’s happening. If I know, I might overthink.' When they came to ask me if I wanted to challenge Becky, I thought they were gonna ask if I wanted to challenge Charlotte – but I had no idea." (H/T Metro)

Both superstars are making history in Saudi Arabia

Despite the Hall of Famer's initial surprise, fans are hotly anticipating the matchup between Lita and Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber as two of WWE's greatest stars of their respective generations collide for the first time in an absolute dream match for fans and performers alike.

Lita wants to face WWE's young talent as well

Other than facing Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, there are other names Lita wants to get into the ring with. Continuing her conversation with The Metro, Lita mentioned which superstars she'd like to face:

"I think I would be lucky to step in with any of those women on the roster. There are some standouts – I had fun being in there with Shotzi, I think that would be cool to do something again. I was really impressed with Rhea Ripley, I’d love to so something with her. Of course, pick up where I left off with Charlotte Flair. Bianca is an incredible athlete. And, you know what, [Natalya]! Nattie’s been there, tried and true. I’d love to be in the ring with her as well." (H/T Metro)

With the WWE women's roster more stacked than it's ever been, the list of possible opponents for the Hall of Famer is endless.

Who would you want to see Lita face after her match with Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments section below!

