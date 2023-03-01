Lita becomes second superstar to win WWE Tag Team Titles after getting into the Hall of Fame; who did it first?

Lita has joined WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper on an exclusive list of superstars after last night's big win.

On last night's WWE RAW, Lita and Becky Lynch defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. The duo celebrated with Trish Stratus as the show went off the air.

As per Wrestling Stats & Info, the WWE Hall of Famer achieved an incredible feat with her win last night. She is now the second superstar in history to have won the WWE Tag Team Titles after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The only other wrestler who did this was the late, great Roddy Piper.

Lita has come a long way since her loss to Becky Lynch last year

Lita kicked off a feud with Becky Lynch in early 2022. The two female stars battled in a RAW Women's title match at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

When all was said and done, it was Lynch who came out victorious. Here's what Lita wrote on Instagram after the loss:

“What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper.”

It remains to be seen what's next for the brand-new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after last night's massive victory. With WrestleMania 39 almost on the horizon, it seems likely that they will defend the titles at The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on last night's events? Were you happy with the title change?

