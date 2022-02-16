Lita shares honest thoughts on Mickie James entering Royal Rumble with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has revealed her reaction to Mickie James entering the Women's Royal Rumble match with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

Mickie made history by becoming the first person to appear at the Rumble wearing a title that belongs to another promotion. She entered at #20 to "Hardcore Country" playing at the arena. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer was the 26th entrant in the bout, and she eliminated her former rival soon after entering the ring.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer was asked if she was surprised that Mickie James brought the IMPACT Knockouts Title to the Royal Rumble. She stated that she was all for it.

"I absolutely loved it. That was the perfect opportunity. The Royal Rumble is a mixing of generations and now promotions. It was so classy to have Mickie come out with that title, and a sign of respect to everybody grinding outside of the WWE," Lita said.

Lita on reuniting with Mickie James at WWE Royal Rumble

Mickie James and The Extreme Diva are regarded as two of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. As rivals, they put on classic matches. In 2006, Lita defeated James to win the WWE Women's Championship, and she dropped it back to her at that year's Survivor Series. That was her last match before she left WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer reflected on the bout and being the one to eliminate Mickie James from the 30-woman Rumble match.

"I loved that moment. My last match was when she beat me. And no one takes my DDT like Mickie James. For us to touch and have that moment, it was great. And I connected with all these new faces that I’d always watched. It was amazing," Lita said.

The Extreme Diva is currently scheduled to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

