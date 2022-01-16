"Don't tell me she did not deserve that" – WWE Hall of Famer hits out at Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Lita feels Charlotte Flair got what she deserved this week on SmackDown.

Lita spoke to WWE correspondent Megan Morgant on Talking Smack. She told Megan she was excited to be back to SmackDown and even more excited to be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Lita also had some tough words for the current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who had tried to upstage her earlier in the evening.

Here's what the Hall of Famer had to say about her encounter with Charlotte:

"Come on, don't tell me she did not deserve that though, right? I think everyone wants to get a piece of Charlotte Flair. It was a blast. I know it's been forever since I've been on SmackDown, but it felt like I was home. It was just nice to hear my music hit, to get out there and be in front of the fans again. A little precursor to Royal Rumble where the pressure is on."

Lita was also confident of her chances at the Royal Rumble:

"This one means a lot to me. This is the easiest, although it's an extremely difficult way to guarantee yourself a title shot at WrestleMania. I just decided to make some goals for 2022 and it involves heading to WrestleMania. I'm going to stay low so I don't get thrown over the top rope and take out as many people as I can."

You can watch the interview here:

Charlotte Flair got a Twist of Fate from Lita

This week, Lita made a historic return to the blue brand for the first time in nearly 20 years.

However, the happy homecoming was interrupted by the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte. The Queen mentioned that she would humiliate Lita at the Rumble. Flair also reminded Lita that she retired her bestie, Trish Stratus, at SummerSlam 2019.

Lita had heard enough as she planted Charlotte with a Twist of Fate, much to the adulation of fans in attendance.

Do you think Lita will pick up the win at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments below.

