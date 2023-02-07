Lita finally breaks silence after helping former WWE rival Becky Lynch on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has finally made her first comment after coming to Becky Lynch's aid on RAW.

The main event of last night's WWE RAW was a Steel Cage Match between Becky Lynch and Bayley. During the final moments of the bout, WWE legend Lita came out to a massive pop and helped Lynch win the contest. The two former WWE rivals then celebrated to close out the show.

Lita took to her Instagram handle shortly after to share a clip from RAW on her story. In the clip, she can be seen slamming the cage door in Bayley's face. She wrote the following in the caption of her Instagram story:

"When opportunity knocks you slam the door in its face."

A screengrab of the WWE Hall of Famer's Instagram story

Lita and Becky Lynch were on-screen rivals not too long ago

Lita's return saw her coming to the aid of Becky Lynch, which surprised a lot of fans. About a year ago, the two popular female superstars were going at each other in the middle of the ring. The WWE veteran battled Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022 in an attempt to defeat her for her RAW Women's Championship but failed to do so in the end.

Lynch went on to lose the belt to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. The Man has been feuding with Bayley for a while now on the red brand and was in desperate need of some backup as the numbers game was catching up to her. She finally received some much-needed assistance last night on WWE RAW and picked up a huge win over Bayley inside the steel cage.

It would be interesting to see what happens next now that Damage CTRL will want to exact revenge after the events of RAW. Bayley will be seething over her big loss tonight and would love to get her hands on the Hall of Famer.

What do you think happens next after the Hall of Famer's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

